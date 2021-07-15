Intl Travel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 32.77% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in June 2021 up 32.77% from Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2021 up 50.61% from Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2021 up 54.61% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2020.
Intl Travel shares closed at 88.45 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.42% returns over the last 6 months and 78.51% over the last 12 months.
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.83
|20.78
|8.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.83
|20.78
|8.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.55
|7.51
|12.02
|Depreciation
|1.84
|1.96
|2.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.91
|18.81
|10.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.48
|-7.50
|-16.63
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.84
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.85
|-6.66
|-15.92
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.89
|-6.71
|-15.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.89
|-6.71
|-15.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.89
|-6.71
|-15.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.89
|-6.71
|-15.98
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.87
|-8.39
|-19.99
|Diluted EPS
|-9.87
|-8.39
|-19.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.87
|-8.39
|-19.99
|Diluted EPS
|-9.87
|-8.39
|-19.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
