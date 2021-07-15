Intl Travel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 32.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in June 2021 up 32.77% from Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2021 up 50.61% from Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2021 up 54.61% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2020.

Intl Travel shares closed at 88.45 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.42% returns over the last 6 months and 78.51% over the last 12 months.