Intl Travel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, down 84.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in June 2020 down 84.14% from Rs. 51.40 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2020 down 13093.39% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2020 down 592.19% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2019.
Intl Travel shares closed at 56.00 on July 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -31.71% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.15
|46.08
|51.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.15
|46.08
|51.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.02
|13.49
|13.27
|Depreciation
|2.68
|2.79
|2.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.09
|33.66
|36.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.63
|-3.86
|-1.37
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.09
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.92
|-3.77
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.98
|-3.82
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.98
|-3.82
|-0.32
|Tax
|--
|0.08
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.98
|-3.90
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.98
|-3.90
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.99
|-4.88
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-19.99
|-4.88
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.99
|-4.88
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-19.99
|-4.88
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 10:31 am