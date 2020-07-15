Intl Travel Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, down 84.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in June 2020 down 84.14% from Rs. 51.40 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2020 down 13093.39% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2020 down 592.19% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2019.

Intl Travel shares closed at 56.00 on July 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -31.71% returns over the last 6 months and -36.18% over the last 12 months.