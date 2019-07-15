Intl Travel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.40 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.40 crore in June 2019 up 0.38% from Rs. 51.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 107.22% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2019 down 46.09% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2018.

Intl Travel shares closed at 87.25 on July 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -41.05% returns over the last 6 months and -52.30% over the last 12 months.