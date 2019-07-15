Intl Travel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.40 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.40 crore in June 2019 up 0.38% from Rs. 51.20 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 107.22% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2019 down 46.09% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2018.
Intl Travel shares closed at 87.25 on July 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -41.05% returns over the last 6 months and -52.30% over the last 12 months.
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.40
|54.18
|51.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.40
|54.18
|51.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.27
|13.96
|13.07
|Depreciation
|2.92
|2.71
|2.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.58
|37.31
|34.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|0.20
|1.41
|Other Income
|1.15
|0.39
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.59
|2.37
|Interest
|0.09
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.58
|2.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.58
|2.36
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.18
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.40
|1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.40
|1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.50
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.50
|2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.50
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.50
|2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
