Intl Travel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore, up 42.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore in December 2022 up 42.31% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 99.19% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2022 up 64.17% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in December 2021.

Intl Travel shares closed at 225.90 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.77% returns over the last 6 months and 80.86% over the last 12 months.