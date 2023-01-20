English
    Intl Travel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore, up 42.31% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore in December 2022 up 42.31% from Rs. 32.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 99.19% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2022 up 64.17% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

    Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in December 2021.

    Intl Travel shares closed at 225.90 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.77% returns over the last 6 months and 80.86% over the last 12 months.

    International Travel House
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9445.3932.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.9445.3932.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0510.447.10
    Depreciation1.521.281.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.0129.9422.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.373.731.75
    Other Income1.020.800.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.394.532.21
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.384.522.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.384.522.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.384.522.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.384.522.20
    Equity Share Capital7.997.997.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.485.662.75
    Diluted EPS5.485.662.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.485.662.75
    Diluted EPS5.485.662.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm