Intl Travel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.28 crore, up 98.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.28 crore in December 2021 up 98.46% from Rs. 16.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021 up 120.57% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021 up 143.27% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2020.

Intl Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.38 in December 2020.

Intl Travel shares closed at 92.00 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 42.75% over the last 12 months.