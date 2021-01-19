Intl Travel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.27 crore, down 71.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.27 crore in December 2020 down 71.39% from Rs. 56.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2020 down 748.66% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2020 down 654.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019.

Intl Travel shares closed at 61.45 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.96% returns over the last 6 months and -23.33% over the last 12 months.