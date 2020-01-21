Intl Travel Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.86 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.86 crore in December 2019 up 9.47% from Rs. 51.94 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019 down 1693.03% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019 down 47% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018.

Intl Travel shares closed at 80.15 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.55% over the last 12 months.