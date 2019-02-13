Intl Travel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in December 2018 up 4.07% from Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 107.94% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 down 33.41% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2017.

Intl Travel shares closed at 138.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.55% returns over the last 6 months and -28.96% over the last 12 months.