Intl Travel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Travel House are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in December 2018 up 4.07% from Rs. 49.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 107.94% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 down 33.41% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2017.
Intl Travel shares closed at 138.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.55% returns over the last 6 months and -28.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|International Travel House
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.94
|50.82
|49.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.94
|50.82
|49.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.04
|13.43
|13.04
|Depreciation
|2.63
|2.56
|2.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.58
|34.34
|33.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.49
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.64
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|1.12
|1.53
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|1.11
|1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|1.11
|1.47
|Tax
|0.27
|0.43
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.68
|0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.68
|0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|7.99
|7.99
|7.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.85
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.85
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.85
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.85
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited