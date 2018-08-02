Intl Paper APPM standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 339.86 crore

App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:06 PM IST

International Paper APPM has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 339.86 crore and a net profit of Rs 44.86 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 311.00 crore and net profit was Rs 23.85 crore.
Intl Paper APPM shares closed at 360.80 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and 13.75% over the last 12 months.
International Paper APPM
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.86 339.73 311.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.86 339.73 311.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.41 122.76 123.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.95 1.34 -1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.27 34.57 37.58
Depreciation 16.12 16.47 15.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.92 103.78 93.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.08 60.82 42.37
Other Income 1.21 0.75 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.29 61.57 42.79
Interest 3.65 6.25 6.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.64 55.32 36.33
Exceptional Items -- -8.37 --
P/L Before Tax 69.64 46.95 36.33
Tax 24.78 14.22 12.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.86 32.73 23.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.86 32.73 23.85
Equity Share Capital 39.77 39.77 39.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.28 8.23 6.00
Diluted EPS 11.28 8.23 6.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.28 8.23 6.00
Diluted EPS 11.28 8.23 6.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:38 pm

tags #International Paper APPM #Intl Paper APPM #paper #Results

