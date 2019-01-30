Intl Paper APPM Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 376.18 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.18 crore in December 2018 up 14.59% from Rs. 328.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2018 up 179.22% from Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.96 crore in December 2018 up 98.17% from Rs. 58.01 crore in December 2017.

Intl Paper APPM EPS has increased to Rs. 14.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.21 in December 2017.

Intl Paper APPM shares closed at 421.40 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.19% returns over the last 6 months and 22.00% over the last 12 months.