App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intl Paper APPM Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 376.18 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Paper APPM are:

Net Sales at Rs 376.18 crore in December 2018 up 14.59% from Rs. 328.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2018 up 179.22% from Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.96 crore in December 2018 up 98.17% from Rs. 58.01 crore in December 2017.

Intl Paper APPM EPS has increased to Rs. 14.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.21 in December 2017.

Intl Paper APPM shares closed at 421.40 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.19% returns over the last 6 months and 22.00% over the last 12 months.

International Paper APPM
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 376.18 335.90 328.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 376.18 335.90 328.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 123.88 115.80 124.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.98 2.87 9.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.52 37.25 40.56
Depreciation 16.97 16.51 16.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.96 107.46 97.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.83 56.01 38.91
Other Income 6.16 4.39 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.99 60.40 41.19
Interest 1.64 2.40 6.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.35 58.01 34.72
Exceptional Items -5.43 -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.93 58.01 34.72
Tax 33.06 20.56 13.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.87 37.44 20.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.87 37.44 20.73
Equity Share Capital 39.77 39.77 39.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.55 9.41 5.21
Diluted EPS 14.55 9.41 5.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.55 9.41 5.21
Diluted EPS 14.55 9.41 5.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #International Paper APPM #Intl Paper APPM #paper #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.