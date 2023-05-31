Intl Conveyor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, down 17.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in March 2023 down 17.98% from Rs. 58.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2023 up 184.44% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.90 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022.

Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 53.31 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -14.91% over the last 12 months.