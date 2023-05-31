English
    Intl Conveyor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, down 17.98% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Conveyors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in March 2023 down 17.98% from Rs. 58.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2023 up 184.44% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.90 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022.

    Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

    Intl Conveyor shares closed at 53.31 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -14.91% over the last 12 months.

    International Conveyors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.3743.5458.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.3743.5458.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.9224.6739.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.591.901.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.760.12-2.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.903.814.74
    Depreciation0.570.570.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.915.7410.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.246.735.37
    Other Income4.093.495.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3310.2210.63
    Interest1.301.560.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.038.6610.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.038.6610.03
    Tax3.351.787.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.686.882.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.686.882.70
    Equity Share Capital6.476.716.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.030.40
    Diluted EPS1.141.030.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.030.40
    Diluted EPS1.141.030.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #International Conveyors #Intl Conveyor #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm