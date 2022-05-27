 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intl Conveyor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore, up 10.18% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Conveyors are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore in March 2022 up 10.18% from Rs. 53.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022 down 23.08% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022 up 75.74% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2021.

Intl Conveyor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2021.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 57.15 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

International Conveyors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.97 61.92 53.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.97 61.92 53.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.23 35.04 27.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.20 1.35 1.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.36 3.69 2.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.74 3.97 4.65
Depreciation 0.60 0.48 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.19 10.63 13.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.37 6.76 2.63
Other Income 5.26 4.87 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.63 11.63 5.85
Interest 0.60 1.54 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.03 10.09 4.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.03 10.09 4.80
Tax 7.33 2.21 1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.70 7.88 3.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.70 7.88 3.51
Equity Share Capital 6.75 6.75 6.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.17 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.40 1.17 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.17 0.52
Diluted EPS 0.40 1.17 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #International Conveyors #Intl Conveyor #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 07:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.