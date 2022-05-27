Intl Conveyor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore, up 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.97 crore in March 2022 up 10.18% from Rs. 53.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022 down 23.08% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022 up 75.74% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2021.

Intl Conveyor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2021.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 57.15 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)