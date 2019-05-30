Intl Conveyor Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 41.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in March 2019 up 41.58% from Rs. 15.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2019 up 41.24% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019 up 101.48% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 22.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.