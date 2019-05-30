Intl Conveyor Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 41.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Conveyors are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in March 2019 up 41.58% from Rs. 15.27 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2019 up 41.24% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019 up 101.48% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.
Intl Conveyor shares closed at 22.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|International Conveyors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.62
|18.48
|15.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.62
|18.48
|15.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.78
|6.66
|8.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.88
|0.13
|1.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|3.41
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|2.21
|2.13
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.53
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.98
|4.12
|2.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|1.42
|-1.31
|Other Income
|2.61
|1.94
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.20
|3.36
|0.70
|Interest
|3.30
|2.97
|1.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|0.39
|-1.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.10
|0.39
|-1.26
|Tax
|0.51
|0.28
|1.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.61
|0.11
|-2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.61
|0.11
|-2.74
|Equity Share Capital
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.02
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.02
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.02
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.02
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited