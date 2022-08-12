Intl Conveyor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.25 crore, up 71.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.25 crore in June 2022 up 71.94% from Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2022 up 43.64% from Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2021.

Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 57.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.