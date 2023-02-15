Intl Conveyor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore, down 29.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore in December 2022 down 29.68% from Rs. 61.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 12.69% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 down 10.9% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.