English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intl Conveyor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore, down 29.68% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Conveyors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore in December 2022 down 29.68% from Rs. 61.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 12.69% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 down 10.9% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

    Intl Conveyor EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

    Intl Conveyor shares closed at 57.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.20% returns over the last 6 months and -16.71% over the last 12 months.

    International Conveyors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.5463.1961.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.5463.1961.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.6732.3735.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.901.551.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.125.713.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.814.163.97
    Depreciation0.570.590.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.7410.1010.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.738.716.76
    Other Income3.492.984.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2211.6911.63
    Interest1.560.861.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6610.8310.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6610.8310.09
    Tax1.782.822.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.888.017.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.888.017.88
    Equity Share Capital6.716.756.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.191.17
    Diluted EPS1.031.191.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.191.17
    Diluted EPS1.031.191.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #International Conveyors #Intl Conveyor #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:22 am