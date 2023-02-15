Intl Conveyor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore, down 29.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.54 crore in December 2022 down 29.68% from Rs. 61.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 12.69% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 down 10.9% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

Intl Conveyor EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 57.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.20% returns over the last 6 months and -16.71% over the last 12 months.