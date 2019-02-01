Intl Conveyor Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.48 crore in December 2018 down 4.3% from Rs. 19.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 92.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2018 up 14.41% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2017.

Intl Conveyor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2017.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 22.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -9.92% over the last 12 months.