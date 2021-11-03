Intl Conveyor Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore, up 37.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.48 crore in September 2021 up 37.79% from Rs. 37.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021 down 77.07% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021 down 43.4% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2020.

Intl Conveyor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2020.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 63.50 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.18% returns over the last 6 months and 126.79% over the last 12 months.