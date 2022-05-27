Intl Conveyor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.78 crore in March 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 54.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022 up 9.96% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2022 up 100.53% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021.

Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2021.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 57.15 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)