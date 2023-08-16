Intl Conveyor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.66 crore, down 23.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.66 crore in June 2023 down 23.66% from Rs. 55.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in June 2023 up 102.15% from Rs. 6.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.38 crore in June 2023 up 146.73% from Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2022.

Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 77.98 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.74% over the last 12 months.