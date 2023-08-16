English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intl Conveyor Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.66 crore, down 23.66% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for International Conveyors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.66 crore in June 2023 down 23.66% from Rs. 55.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.11 crore in June 2023 up 102.15% from Rs. 6.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.38 crore in June 2023 up 146.73% from Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2022.

    Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

    Intl Conveyor shares closed at 77.98 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.74% over the last 12 months.

    International Conveyors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6648.8355.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6648.8355.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.1227.9235.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.551.862.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.26-4.10-3.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.614.314.32
    Depreciation0.470.570.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.089.6812.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.578.594.54
    Other Income14.344.023.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9112.617.72
    Interest2.181.200.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7311.417.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7311.417.21
    Tax3.623.540.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.117.876.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.117.876.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.117.876.98
    Equity Share Capital6.346.476.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.211.171.03
    Diluted EPS2.211.171.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.211.171.03
    Diluted EPS2.211.171.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #International Conveyors #Intl Conveyor #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!