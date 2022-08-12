Intl Conveyor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.88 crore, up 74.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.88 crore in June 2022 up 74.3% from Rs. 32.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in June 2022 up 47.26% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.26 crore in June 2022 up 29.67% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2021.

Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 57.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.