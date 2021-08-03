Intl Conveyor Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.06 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.06 crore in June 2021 down 4.01% from Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021 up 173.99% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2021 up 43.15% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2020.

Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2020.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 61.85 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 111.45% returns over the last 6 months and 137.88% over the last 12 months.