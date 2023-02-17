Intl Conveyor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore, down 30.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore in December 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 63.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 down 13.98% from Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2021.