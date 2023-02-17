Intl Conveyor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore, down 30.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore in December 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 63.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2022 down 13.98% from Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2021.

Intl Conveyor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2021.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 56.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.