Intl Conveyor Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore, up 50.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore in December 2020 up 50.61% from Rs. 29.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2020 up 131% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.99 crore in December 2020 up 59.98% from Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2019.

Intl Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

Intl Conveyor shares closed at 47.40 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.87% returns over the last 6 months and 114.48% over the last 12 months.