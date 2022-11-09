Intl Combustion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.32 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.32 crore in September 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 45.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 12.76% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

Intl Combustion EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in September 2021.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 333.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 3.42% over the last 12 months.