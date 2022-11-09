English
    Intl Combustion Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.32 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Combustion (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.32 crore in September 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 45.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 12.76% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

    Intl Combustion EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in September 2021.

    Intl Combustion shares closed at 333.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 3.42% over the last 12 months.

    International Combustion (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.3242.8445.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.3242.8445.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.2126.8522.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.72-4.082.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0610.7210.93
    Depreciation1.061.021.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.847.677.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.870.661.39
    Other Income0.340.140.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.210.811.67
    Interest0.510.470.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.700.331.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.700.331.40
    Tax0.530.080.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.170.261.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.170.261.21
    Equity Share Capital2.392.392.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.911.075.05
    Diluted EPS4.911.075.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.911.075.05
    Diluted EPS4.911.075.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #International Combustion (India) #Intl Combustion #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am