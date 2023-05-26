English
    Intl Combustion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore, up 24.03% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Combustion (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore in March 2023 up 24.03% from Rs. 52.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2023 up 164.27% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2023 up 116.51% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.

    Intl Combustion EPS has increased to Rs. 14.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2022.

    Intl Combustion shares closed at 498.90 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.10% returns over the last 6 months and 63.25% over the last 12 months.

    International Combustion (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.7159.6852.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.7159.6852.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.7631.9927.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.56-0.921.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3012.2210.99
    Depreciation1.071.051.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5810.189.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.445.161.85
    Other Income0.310.200.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.755.362.03
    Interest0.510.540.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.244.821.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.244.821.60
    Tax1.761.420.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.483.401.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.483.401.32
    Equity Share Capital2.392.392.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5714.215.51
    Diluted EPS14.5714.215.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5714.215.51
    Diluted EPS14.5714.215.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

