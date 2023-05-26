Intl Combustion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore, up 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.71 crore in March 2023 up 24.03% from Rs. 52.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2023 up 164.27% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2023 up 116.51% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.

Intl Combustion EPS has increased to Rs. 14.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2022.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 498.90 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.10% returns over the last 6 months and 63.25% over the last 12 months.