Intl Combustion Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.46 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.46 crore in March 2020 down 17.06% from Rs. 40.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2020 down 10.78% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2020 down 37.68% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2019.

Intl Combustion EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.76 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.06 in March 2019.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 128.90 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -47.60% over the last 12 months.