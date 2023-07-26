English
    Intl Combustion Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore, up 60.6% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Combustion (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore in June 2023 up 60.6% from Rs. 42.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in June 2023 up 2140.03% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in June 2023 up 518.58% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

    Intl Combustion EPS has increased to Rs. 23.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

    Intl Combustion shares closed at 808.30 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 143.46% returns over the last 6 months and 206.99% over the last 12 months.

    International Combustion (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.8064.7142.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.8064.7142.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.4032.7626.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.212.56-4.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3412.3010.72
    Depreciation1.091.071.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8510.587.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.925.440.66
    Other Income0.320.310.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.235.750.81
    Interest0.840.510.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.395.240.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.395.240.33
    Tax3.671.760.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.723.480.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.723.480.26
    Equity Share Capital2.392.392.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9314.571.07
    Diluted EPS23.9314.571.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9314.571.07
    Diluted EPS23.9314.571.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #International Combustion (India) #Intl Combustion #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

