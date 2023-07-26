Intl Combustion Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore, up 60.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.80 crore in June 2023 up 60.6% from Rs. 42.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in June 2023 up 2140.03% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in June 2023 up 518.58% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022.

Intl Combustion EPS has increased to Rs. 23.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 808.30 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 143.46% returns over the last 6 months and 206.99% over the last 12 months.