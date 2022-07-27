Intl Combustion Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.84 crore, up 77.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.84 crore in June 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 129.77% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2022 up 140.79% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Intl Combustion EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2021.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 259.00 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.06% over the last 12 months.