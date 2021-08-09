Intl Combustion Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.20 crore, up 247.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.20 crore in June 2021 up 247.67% from Rs. 6.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021 up 84.91% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021 up 118.36% from Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2020.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 225.00 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.