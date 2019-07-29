Intl Combustion Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, up 3.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Combustion (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in June 2019 up 3.22% from Rs. 25.81 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2019 down 3419.54% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019 down 108.8% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2018.
Intl Combustion shares closed at 253.10 on May 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.
|International Combustion (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.64
|40.35
|25.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.64
|40.35
|25.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.09
|16.97
|12.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.19
|3.03
|-2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.59
|8.64
|7.61
|Depreciation
|1.12
|1.33
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.22
|7.48
|5.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.19
|2.90
|0.39
|Other Income
|-0.13
|0.76
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|3.66
|0.93
|Interest
|0.72
|0.82
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|2.84
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|2.84
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.15
|-0.05
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.89
|2.88
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.89
|2.88
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|2.39
|2.39
|2.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.89
|12.06
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-7.89
|12.06
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.89
|12.06
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-7.89
|12.06
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited