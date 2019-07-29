Intl Combustion Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, up 3.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in June 2019 up 3.22% from Rs. 25.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2019 down 3419.54% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2019 down 108.8% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2018.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 253.10 on May 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.