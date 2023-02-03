Intl Combustion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.68 crore, up 26.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.68 crore in December 2022 up 26.65% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 36.61% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2021.

Intl Combustion EPS has increased to Rs. 14.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.40 in December 2021.

