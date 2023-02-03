English
    Intl Combustion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.68 crore, up 26.65% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for International Combustion (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.68 crore in December 2022 up 26.65% from Rs. 47.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 36.61% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2021.

    International Combustion (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.6855.3247.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.6855.3247.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9930.2125.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.92-0.72-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2213.0610.64
    Depreciation1.051.061.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.189.847.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.161.873.33
    Other Income0.200.340.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.362.213.66
    Interest0.540.510.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.821.703.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.821.703.29
    Tax1.420.530.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.401.172.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.401.172.49
    Equity Share Capital2.392.392.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.214.9110.40
    Diluted EPS14.214.9110.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.214.9110.40
    Diluted EPS14.214.9110.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited