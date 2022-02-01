Intl Combustion Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore in December 2021 up 35.9% from Rs. 34.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 808.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2021 up 159.36% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020.

Intl Combustion EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2020.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 332.90 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.14% returns over the last 6 months and 106.77% over the last 12 months.