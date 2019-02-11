Intl Combustion Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.17 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.17 crore in December 2018 up 13.04% from Rs. 29.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 84.27% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2018 down 19.48% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2017.

Intl Combustion EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2017.

Intl Combustion shares closed at 250.75 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.58% returns over the last 6 months and -53.30% over the last 12 months.