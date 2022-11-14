Interworld Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 290.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 290.38% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 13.25% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Interworld shares closed at 0.46 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.29% returns over the last 6 months and 155.56% over the last 12 months.