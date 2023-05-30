Interworld Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 43.89% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.02 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.02 0.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.02 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 Other Income -- -- -0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.10 Interest -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -31.78 P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.05 -31.88 Tax -- -- -0.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.05 -31.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.05 -31.46 Equity Share Capital 47.84 47.84 47.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.66 Diluted EPS -- -- -0.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.66 Diluted EPS -- -- -0.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited