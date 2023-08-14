Interworld Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 110.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 110.99% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 16.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Interworld shares closed at 0.31 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.55% returns over the last 6 months and -26.19% over the last 12 months.