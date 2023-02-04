Interworld Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 71.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 99.24% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 99.19% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.