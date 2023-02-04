 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Interworld Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 71.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interworld Digital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 99.24% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 99.19% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

Interworld Digital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.02 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.02 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.02 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 6.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -6.47
Other Income -- -- 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -6.14
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -6.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.05 -6.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.05 -6.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.05 -6.14
Equity Share Capital 47.84 47.84 47.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.13
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.13
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited