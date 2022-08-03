IndiGo Q1 result | Consolidated net loss narrows on-year to Rs 1,064 crore

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's biggest airline IndiGo, narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,064 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 3,174.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company on August 3 reported a 327 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 12,855.3 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

IndiGo has now reported losses for nine out of the previous 10 quarters. In the March quarter, its consolidated net loss came in at Rs 1,681.8 crore.

The hit to the bottomline came from the surge in total expenses. Consolidated total expenses jumped 122 percent year on year to Rs 14,083 crore led by higher jet fuel costs.

The surge in revenue was led by a sharp rise in domestic travel during the quarter, as Indians enjoyed the first full quarter of no COVID-19 disruptions to travel.

Available seat kilometer soared 145 percent on a year-on-year basis to 27.5 billion, while revenue passenger kilometers surged 232 percent on-year to 21.9 billion.

Load factor for the no-frill airline stood at 79.6 percent at the end of the June quarter as against 58.7 percent in the year-ago period.

The operating performance was marred by high fuel costs as revenue per available seat kilometer (ASK) stood at Rs 4.69, whereas cost per ASK was at Rs 5.1.

Consolidated operating profit for the quarter came in at Rs 716.9 crore as against an operating loss of Rs 1,360.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, which was marred by price controls and COVID-19.

InterGlobe Aviation's yield per passenger improved to Rs 5.24 in the June quarter from Rs 3.48, the company said. The company's total debt rose 24 percent on-year to Rs 39,278 crore in the June quarter, while total cash rose by 12 percent to Rs 19,069 crore.

The airliner had 281 aircraft in its fleet at the end of the quarter, up from 275 in the previous quarter.

The company's shares ended 1.2 percent higher at Rs 1,967 on the National Stock Exchange.