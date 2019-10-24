App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interglobe Aviation Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1,062 crore

EBITDAR margin was down at 3.2 percent versus 3.6 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
Losses at Interglobe Aviation widened to Rs 1,062 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 from Rs 651.5 crore loss in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue for the quarter rose 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,105.2 crore from Rs 6,185.3 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) was up 15.9 percent YoY at Rs 256.4 crore against Rs 221.3 crore.

EBITDAR margin fell to 3.2 percent from 3.6 percent.

Mark-to-market losses on capitalized operating leases of Rs 428.2 crore and higher maintenance cost of Rs 319 crore significantly impacted profitability, company said in the release.

Total income of the company rose 31 percent to Rs 8,539.8 crore and passenger ticket revenues were up 34.4 percent at Rs 7,100.8 crore.

The total expenses for the quarter ended in September 2019 were up 27.6 percent at Rs 9,571.6 crore.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation ended at Rs 1,668.00, up Rs 14.10, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:41 pm

