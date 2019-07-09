App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:58 AM IST

InterGlobe Aviation Q1 PAT seen up 2,089.3% YoY to Rs. 608.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 42.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,250.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Aviation sector. The brokerage house expects InterGlobe Aviation to report net profit at Rs. 608.4 crore up 2089.3% year-on-year (up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 42.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,250.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 137.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,453.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 9, 2019 11:58 am

#Aviation Brokerage Results Estimates #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #earnings #Interglobe Aviation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll

