InterGlobe Aviation beats estimates, profit jumps 168% in Q3

InterGlobe Aviation has beat the Street estimates as the company reported massive jump in its third quarter net profit on the back of increasing load factor and higher operating income.
It has posted 167.8 percent jump in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 496 crore against the CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 175 crore.
The company had posted net profit of Rs 185.2 crore in a year ago period.
Revenue of the company rose 25.5 percent to Rs 9,931.7 crore against Rs 7,916.2 crore, YoY.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring (EBITDAR) was up 17.2 percent at Rs 1,960.7 crore versus Rs 1,681.4 crore, while EBITDAR margin was down 150 bps at 19.7 percent versus 21.2 percent.Yield for the quarter was at Rs 3.88 versus Rs 3.83 crore and load factor was up at 87.6 percent versus Rs 85.3 percent, YoY.