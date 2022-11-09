 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,585.49 crore in September 2022 down 10.07% from Rs. 1,440.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.36 crore in September 2022 up 0.82% from Rs. 376.29 crore in September 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,778.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.76% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,497.59 12,855.29 5,608.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,497.59 12,855.29 5,608.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.02 72.63 16.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 -1.15 0.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,040.78 949.21 726.05
Depreciation 1,237.26 1,169.62 1,247.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11,368.89 11,237.17 4,678.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,211.87 -572.18 -1,061.46
Other Income 353.97 163.36 189.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -857.90 -408.82 -871.60
Interest 727.59 656.60 568.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,585.49 -1,065.42 -1,440.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1,585.49 -1,065.42 -1,440.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,585.49 -1,065.42 -1,440.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,585.49 -1,065.42 -1,440.42
Equity Share Capital 385.44 385.26 385.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -41.14 -27.67 -37.41
Diluted EPS -41.14 -27.67 -37.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -41.14 -27.67 -37.41
Diluted EPS -41.14 -27.67 -37.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:53 pm
