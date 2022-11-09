Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,585.49 crore in September 2022 down 10.07% from Rs. 1,440.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.36 crore in September 2022 up 0.82% from Rs. 376.29 crore in September 2021.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,778.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,497.59
|12,855.29
|5,608.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,497.59
|12,855.29
|5,608.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|61.02
|72.63
|16.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|-1.15
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,040.78
|949.21
|726.05
|Depreciation
|1,237.26
|1,169.62
|1,247.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11,368.89
|11,237.17
|4,678.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,211.87
|-572.18
|-1,061.46
|Other Income
|353.97
|163.36
|189.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-857.90
|-408.82
|-871.60
|Interest
|727.59
|656.60
|568.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,585.49
|-1,065.42
|-1,440.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,585.49
|-1,065.42
|-1,440.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,585.49
|-1,065.42
|-1,440.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,585.49
|-1,065.42
|-1,440.42
|Equity Share Capital
|385.44
|385.26
|385.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.14
|-27.67
|-37.41
|Diluted EPS
|-41.14
|-27.67
|-37.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-41.14
|-27.67
|-37.41
|Diluted EPS
|-41.14
|-27.67
|-37.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited