    Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,585.49 crore in September 2022 down 10.07% from Rs. 1,440.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.36 crore in September 2022 up 0.82% from Rs. 376.29 crore in September 2021.

    Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,778.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.76% over the last 12 months.

    Interglobe Aviation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,497.5912,855.295,608.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,497.5912,855.295,608.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.0272.6316.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.51-1.150.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,040.78949.21726.05
    Depreciation1,237.261,169.621,247.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11,368.8911,237.174,678.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,211.87-572.18-1,061.46
    Other Income353.97163.36189.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-857.90-408.82-871.60
    Interest727.59656.60568.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,585.49-1,065.42-1,440.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1,585.49-1,065.42-1,440.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,585.49-1,065.42-1,440.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,585.49-1,065.42-1,440.42
    Equity Share Capital385.44385.26385.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-41.14-27.67-37.41
    Diluted EPS-41.14-27.67-37.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-41.14-27.67-37.41
    Diluted EPS-41.14-27.67-37.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:53 pm