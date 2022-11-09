Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore, up 122.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,497.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.83% from Rs. 5,608.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,585.49 crore in September 2022 down 10.07% from Rs. 1,440.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.36 crore in September 2022 up 0.82% from Rs. 376.29 crore in September 2021.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,778.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.76% over the last 12 months.