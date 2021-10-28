Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,608.50 crore, up 104.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,608.50 crore in September 2021 up 104.62% from Rs. 2,740.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,440.42 crore in September 2021 down 20.56% from Rs. 1,194.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.29 crore in September 2021 down 23.85% from Rs. 494.15 crore in September 2020.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,010.25 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.01% returns over the last 6 months and 55.39% over the last 12 months.