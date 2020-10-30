Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,740.96 crore, down 66.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,740.96 crore in September 2020 down 66.18% from Rs. 8,105.19 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,194.77 crore in September 2020 down 12.12% from Rs. 1,065.61 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.15 crore in September 2020 up 19.12% from Rs. 414.85 crore in September 2019.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,330.90 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.59% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,740.96
|766.74
|8,105.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,740.96
|766.74
|8,105.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.41
|0.39
|40.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.70
|3.45
|-0.65
|Power & Fuel
|646.42
|127.49
|3,115.43
|Employees Cost
|678.59
|876.49
|1,131.10
|Depreciation
|1,126.40
|1,096.38
|1,028.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,205.52
|1,378.94
|3,838.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-920.06
|-2,716.40
|-1,048.62
|Other Income
|287.82
|376.75
|434.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-632.25
|-2,339.65
|-613.89
|Interest
|562.52
|509.75
|423.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,194.77
|-2,849.39
|-1,037.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,194.77
|-2,849.39
|-1,037.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|28.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,194.77
|-2,849.39
|-1,065.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,194.77
|-2,849.39
|-1,065.61
|Equity Share Capital
|384.80
|384.80
|384.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.05
|-74.05
|-27.70
|Diluted EPS
|-31.05
|-74.05
|-27.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.05
|-74.05
|-27.70
|Diluted EPS
|-31.05
|-74.05
|-27.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am