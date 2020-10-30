Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,740.96 crore, down 66.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,740.96 crore in September 2020 down 66.18% from Rs. 8,105.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,194.77 crore in September 2020 down 12.12% from Rs. 1,065.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.15 crore in September 2020 up 19.12% from Rs. 414.85 crore in September 2019.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,330.90 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.59% over the last 12 months.