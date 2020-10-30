172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|interglobe-avi-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-2740-96-crore-down-66-18-y-o-y-6038791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Interglobe Avi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,740.96 crore, down 66.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,740.96 crore in September 2020 down 66.18% from Rs. 8,105.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,194.77 crore in September 2020 down 12.12% from Rs. 1,065.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.15 crore in September 2020 up 19.12% from Rs. 414.85 crore in September 2019.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,330.90 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.59% over the last 12 months.

Interglobe Aviation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,740.96766.748,105.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,740.96766.748,105.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.410.3940.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.703.45-0.65
Power & Fuel646.42127.493,115.43
Employees Cost678.59876.491,131.10
Depreciation1,126.401,096.381,028.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,205.521,378.943,838.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-920.06-2,716.40-1,048.62
Other Income287.82376.75434.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-632.25-2,339.65-613.89
Interest562.52509.75423.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,194.77-2,849.39-1,037.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1,194.77-2,849.39-1,037.35
Tax----28.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,194.77-2,849.39-1,065.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,194.77-2,849.39-1,065.61
Equity Share Capital384.80384.80384.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-31.05-74.05-27.70
Diluted EPS-31.05-74.05-27.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-31.05-74.05-27.70
Diluted EPS-31.05-74.05-27.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Interglobe Avi #Interglobe Aviation #Results #Transport & Logistics

