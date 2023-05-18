Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,160.60 crore, up 76.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,160.60 crore in March 2023 up 76.55% from Rs. 8,020.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 916.02 crore in March 2023 up 154.53% from Rs. 1,679.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,186.74 crore in March 2023 up 1334.63% from Rs. 222.13 crore in March 2022.

Interglobe Avi EPS has increased to Rs. 23.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 43.61 in March 2022.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 2,300.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 35.59% over the last 12 months.