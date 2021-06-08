Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore, down 25.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore in March 2021 down 25.02% from Rs. 8,299.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,159.05 crore in March 2021 down 32.7% from Rs. 873.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.64 crore in March 2021 up 243.31% from Rs. 200.59 crore in March 2020.

Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,755.45 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 57.12% over the last 12 months.