Interglobe Avi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore, down 25.02% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Interglobe Aviation are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,222.95 crore in March 2021 down 25.02% from Rs. 8,299.06 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,159.05 crore in March 2021 down 32.7% from Rs. 873.47 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.64 crore in March 2021 up 243.31% from Rs. 200.59 crore in March 2020.
Interglobe Avi shares closed at 1,755.45 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 57.12% over the last 12 months.
|Interglobe Aviation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,222.95
|4,909.98
|8,299.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,222.95
|4,909.98
|8,299.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.86
|19.66
|48.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.34
|-1.64
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|2,860.36
|Employees Cost
|735.21
|735.91
|1,050.89
|Depreciation
|1,319.45
|1,156.46
|1,006.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,908.77
|3,317.28
|4,472.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-770.00
|-317.69
|-1,141.54
|Other Income
|139.19
|232.58
|335.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-630.81
|-85.11
|-805.68
|Interest
|528.24
|541.47
|487.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,159.05
|-626.58
|-1,293.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,159.05
|-626.58
|-1,293.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|-419.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,159.05
|-626.58
|-873.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,159.05
|-626.58
|-873.47
|Equity Share Capital
|384.91
|384.86
|384.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.12
|-16.28
|-22.70
|Diluted EPS
|-30.12
|-16.28
|-22.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.12
|-16.28
|-22.70
|Diluted EPS
|-30.12
|-16.28
|-22.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited